ATLANTA — Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms will deliver a "State of Public Safety" address and Ambassador Andrew Young will be honored Tuesday morning at an Atlanta Police awards presentation.

The event will also feature Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields making a "State of the Force" address and honor the achievements of Atlanta Police Department officers in 2018-19, according to a release.

The function will be held at the Georgia World Congress Center and run from 7:30 a.m.-9:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

Others expected to present include Chick-fil-A chairman and CEO Dan T. Cathy, Coca-Cola president and CEO James Quincy and Atlanta Police Foundation president and CEO Dave Wilkinson, according to the release.

