Atlanta Pride festival organizers still seeking hundreds of volunteers

ATLANTA — Atlanta Pride expects more than 300,000 people to attend this year's festivities - but to make it the biggest Pride festival in the South, organizers say they need your help.

"We've already had more than 200 folks sign up and express their interest in volunteering with this year's festival - we'd love to have double that number," said Atlanta Pride executive director Chris McCain.

The theme for this year's festival: "Show Up & Show Out." It invites the community to come out and stand united against legislation all over the country that advocates say targets trans youth.

"We chose that theme really to reflect the moment that we're in now as the LGBTQ community, we need to make sure that voices are heard to be able to ensure that our rights are protected," McCain said.

The Atlanta Pride Committee chose 10 grand marshals to highlight the theme.

"This year's Grand Marshals are a diverse and powerful representation of metro Atlanta's LGBTQ+ community," McCain said in a statement. "From politics to media, community services and entertainment, our Grand Marshals are well-deserving, and we can't wait to watch them Show Out in this year's parade."