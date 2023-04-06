'More people that love us than hate us' | Thousands turn out for Atlanta Pride Run 5K

Organizers said participation doubled from last year.

ATLANTA — Piedmont Park was bursting with pride Sunday morning, as a record number of runners turned out for the annual Atlanta Pride Run 5K.

Organizers told 11Alive's Erica Murphy that they doubled registration from last year - 2,000 people, with scores more spectators on hand to show their support.

On Instagram, Front Runners Atlanta - a popular local LGBTQ+ running and walking group - called it an "unprecedented surge in participants" that forced them to cap registration.

"Your support positively impacts ATL’s LGBTQIA+ communities experiencing homelessness and provides HIV/AIDS-related care and education to those in need," the post said.

DJ Pulce, the president of the Pride Run steering committee, told 11Alive he was blown away by the turnout.

"It's amazing, I never thought we'd have this many people," he said. "You see so much stuff online all the time, and it can kind of get in your heart - so you don't think anyone really wants to see you. So the fact that this many people showed up means there's more people that love us than hate us."

The event raises money for several charitable causes. This year those included:

Bridge of Light: A group that brings buses around Atlanta offering showers, haircuts and shaves, and other services to people experiencing homelessness.

AID Atlanta: An organization that provides an array of care and services to those with HIV and AIDS, as well as prevention services, screening and access to PrEP.

Lost-n-Found Youth: A support organization for LGBTQ+ youth in need of help, shelter and community.