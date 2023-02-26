Thousands show up for Atlanta Publix Marathon at Centennial Olympic Park

9,000 participants were registered to participate in the 2023 race, the largest number since the beginning of the pandemic.

ATLANTA — Excitement and cheers filled Centennial Olympic Park in Atlanta on Sunday as runners from all over the world gathered to participate in the city's annual marathon. The event was a celebration of health and fitness, and for many, an opportunity to bond with friends and keep up their momentum.

Kellie Haley, one of the participants, shared that the marathon was a great way to see the city, despite the hilly terrain. She and her friend Jodi Trumbyll used the race as a chance to bond, having previously taken girl vacations to run in different events together.

Meanwhile, Jessie Abraham, who has participated in the Atlanta marathon for 17 consecutive years, was hoping to qualify for the Boston Marathon and had plans to run in all six major marathons.

"I run this race every year, so I'm a streaker, so this is number 17 for me running this race," Abraham said. "It's a very challenging course."

Christian Paget relied on upbeat music to keep him motivated during the race, while others drew inspiration from the sidelines. Regardless of their approach, all the runners were united in their pursuit of a day of good, healthy fun.