Atlanta Streets Alive to kick off this Sunday

The city's biggest open street festival kicks off Sunday, Sept. 24 at 1 p.m. along Peachtree Street from 15th to Mitchell Street.

ATLANTA — Just in time to kick off the fall season, Atlanta Streets Alive returns to Peachtree Street after a three-year hiatus. The festival was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic and hasn't returned until now.



Thousands of people are expected to fill Peachtree Street along a three-mile stretch on Sunday. Atlanta Police will close off the street from 15th to Mitchell Streets on Sunday beginning at 11 a.m. and will reopen the street to vehicle traffic by 6 p.m. The festival runs from 1-5 p.m.

The best part is the festival is that it's completely free to attend. While vehicle traffic will prohibited, you can walk, ride your bike or electric scooter and even bring your dog. If you do decide to bring your four-legged friend, you will be required to keep your pet on a leash and clean up after them.