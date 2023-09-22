Atlanta Streets Alive to kick off this Sunday

ATLANTA — Just in time to kick off the fall season, Atlanta Streets Alive returns to Peachtree Street after a three-year hiatus. The festival was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic and hasn't returned until now.
Thousands of people are expected to fill Peachtree Street along a three-mile stretch on Sunday. Atlanta Police will close off the street from 15th to Mitchell Streets on Sunday beginning at 11 a.m. and will reopen the street to vehicle traffic by 6 p.m. The festival runs from 1-5 p.m.
The best part is the festival is that it's completely free to attend. While vehicle traffic will prohibited, you can walk, ride your bike or electric scooter and even bring your dog. If you do decide to bring your four-legged friend, you will be required to keep your pet on a leash and clean up after them.
It's a great opportunity to explore the area for maybe a new favorite store, coffee shop or restaurant. The idea behind the festival is to engage the community with local businesses and promote healthy exercise.
There will be designated crossings along Peachtree Street within this closure where APD will allow monitored crossings. Those are 14th, 10th, North Ponce, Pine, Linden, Ralph McGill, Edgewood, John Portman, Baker and Mitchell.
All MARTA buses will be detoured from the Atlanta Streets Alive route between 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.
If you can't make it out this Sunday, Atlanta Streets Alive will also be on Sunday, Oct. 22 and Sunday, Nov. 12. Additionally, it will return in the Spring of 2024.
You can learn more and check out their interactive map of the places you can explore along the route here.