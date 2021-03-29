Atlanta Technical College Honors Four Bridge Builders During 20th Annual Fundraiser

The evening will feature presentations from various scholarship recipients and a special video tribute to former ATC Local Board member Henry “Hank” Aaron

ATLANTA — Atlanta Technical College (ATC) will recognize the contributions of four business and community leaders during the 20th Annual Bridge Builder Awards ceremony on April 8, 2021, starting at 3pm. This year’s virtual fundraiser will honor ATC Foundation Board Trustee John DeVeer; Bank of America’s Atlanta Market President; Wendy Stewart; Atlanta Community Food Bank President, Kyle Waide; and ATC graduate and entrepreneur Whitney Wilborn.

Despite being held virtually because of the pandemic related safety concerns, ATC’s leadership is optimistic that the online Bridge Builder event will not disappoint. “Though the current state of affairs has shifted how we celebrate our 2021 Bridge Builders, we are still excited to pay tribute to the immeasurable contributions of our distinguished honorees,” said ATC President Dr. Victoria Seals. “The event will also be a time for us to showcase our outstanding scholarship students who continue to excel in many of our technical programs.”

The 2021 honorees represent a range of notable leaders whose professional careers and community contributions bridge the gap between citizens and resources to enhance the quality of life in metro Atlanta. The evening will feature presentations from various scholarship recipients and a special video tribute to former ATC Local Board member Henry “Hank” Aaron.

Proceeds from the event support student scholarships and grants, provide faculty awards and support, and fund equipment needs for various technical program areas. The annual effort also helps ATC maintain its 99 percent job placement rate by providing critical funding for students who need additional financial resources to complete their educations.

To join this year’s Bridge Builders event or to make a contribution, visit https://atlantatech.edu/foundation/bridge-builder-awards/

About ATC’s 2021 Bridge Builder Honorees

John DeVeer – John DeVeer joined the Atlanta Technical College Foundation Board in 2005 and previously served as vice president and senior financial advisor at Merrill Lynch until he retired in 2012. In 2019, he was elected chairman of the Technical College Foundation Association of Georgia.

Wendy Stewart – As the Atlanta Market President, Wendy Stewart is responsible for advancing Bank of America’s strategy across metro Atlanta, where she connects with local business leaders and community stakeholders to deliver the company to customers, clients, and the community. She serves on several boards including the Metro Atlanta Chamber, The Grove Park Foundation, and the Woodruff Arts Center and is a member of the Atlanta Committee for Progress.

Kyle Waide – As President and CEO of the Atlanta Community Food Bank, Kyle Waide oversees the distribution of nearly 75 million pounds of food and grocery products each year through a network of 700 local and regional partner non-profit organizations across 29 Georgia counties. Before being named CEO in June of 2015, he served for three years as the Food Bank’s Vice President of Partner Operations, leading the organization to record-breaking years of food distribution to the hungry.

Whitney Olivia Wilborn – Whitney Olivia Wilborn is an accomplished and creative professional hairstylist and makeup artist at the helm of her own luxury beauty brand, Perched, and bridal concierge company, Edge & Priss. Her body of work includes worldwide credits ranging from television, photo and video shoots, pageants, high-profile weddings, print production, and more. After completing her Bachelor of Business Administration in Marketing from Clark Atlanta University, she attended Atlanta Technical College, where she earned her diploma in Cosmetology.

ABOUT ATLANTA TECHNICAL COLLEGE