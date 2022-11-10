Local businesses to host Thanksgiving food giveaway in metro Atlanta

More than 2,200 local families will be helped this Thanksgiving as a local business gives away thousands of dollars in groceries.

ATLANTA — Several local businesses and organization are joining together to provide meals for over thousands of metro families this holiday season. The annual Witherite Law group giveaway will provide 2,000 Thanksgiving meal boxes with turkeys to families in need.

The organization said the boxes will be filled with fresh fruits, vegetables, and shelf-stable food items.

The turkey giveaway will take place from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. next Thursday, Nov. 17 at New Birth Missionary Baptist Church on 6400 Woodrow Road in Lithonia.

The event is free and open to the community. Tickets for the meal boxes will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis, according to the business.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, turkey prices are expected to be higher than in previous years due to inflation.

“The past two years have been challenging for our community. People are having a hard time meeting their basic needs, including providing food for their families,” said Amy Witherite, founder of Witherite Law Group.