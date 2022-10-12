Atlantic Station hosts Restaurant Week for its 17th anniversary

People can enjoy special menus and dining discounts from Oct. 17 through Oct. 23.

ATLANTA — Atlantic Station is welcoming dining guests with its second Restaurant Week to help celebrate its 17th anniversary.

The mixed-use complex is turning 17 and is celebrating its businesses by inviting visitors to try its culinary offerings with fixed-price menus and deals from retailers. People can participate from Oct. 17 through Oct. 23.

Restaurant Week will also align with the complex's Heart of Atlanta's 17th Anniversary event on Oct. 21, featuring jazz recording artist Antoine Knight on the Atlantic Green. The performance will be from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and guests can also partake in 17% off at Day n Night Cereal Bar and Great American Cookie.

“We’re thrilled to once again host Restaurant Week and celebrate our anniversary with the community over delicious meals, entertainment and exclusive shopping deals,” Treina Lewis, marketing director at Hines Atlantic Station said in a news release.

Here's a look at the full Restaurant Week menu. Below is a list of Restaurant Week, 17th Anniversary deals.

Allora (Twelve Hotel): Three-course meal for $50 per person including appetizer, main course and dessert.

Azotea: Three-course meal for $30 per person including appetizer, main course and dessert.

Gyu-Kaku: 17% off all meals and free s’mores for dessert.

HOBNOB: Three-course meal for $29 per person including appetizer, main course and dessert.

Salata: Free tea or lemonade with the purchase of a salad or wrap.

Toscano: Three-course meal for $37 per person including appetizer, main course and dessert.

Day n Night Cereal Bar: 10% during the entire week and 17% off on Oct. 21 in honor of Atlantic Station’s 17th anniversary.

Great American Cookie: 17% off any purchase on Oct. 21 in honor of Atlantic Station’s 17th anniversary.

Store deals

Athleta: 20% off one item when shown a receipt from a participating restaurant.

Athlete’s Foot: 15% off apparel when shown a receipt from a participating restaurant.

Fab’rik: 15% off purchase (exclusions apply).

Tony’s Barber Studio: $5 off service when shown a receipt from a participating restaurant.

Dillard’s: Enter for a chance to win a gift basket valued at $300 when you shop at Dillard’s and show a receipt from a participating restaurant.

The Sistah Shop: 10% off all SIBEXPO branded merchandise. Offers may not be combined with any other promotions.

Queen’s Tea Party: Offering $20 30-minute Garden Photo Tours plus $40 Sip & See tickets, which is a 60-minute photo experience and includes one champagne cocktail or a mocktail and dessert.

Banana Republic: Providing bite-sized treats for customers to enjoy while shopping in store.