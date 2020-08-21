Autism Speaks invites the Atlanta community to Walk on wheels, on foot or online

Reimagined Autism Speaks Walk will celebrate community’s commitment to creating a kinder world for people with autism.

The Atlanta Autism Speaks Walk brings together the autism community to support one another and fuel the Autism Speaks mission. This year Autism Speaks is getting creative and offering several exciting ways to come together (in person or in spirit!) and celebrate the Walk community’s commitment to raising vital funds for people with autism. The support of this dedicated community makes a real difference today and every day.

Everyone is encouraged to participate. Whether you have autism, love someone who does, or are looking to support a diverse, accepting and kind community – you’re invited!

This year, Autism Speaks has built in many ways to participate in person at a safe distance, remotely or from the comfort of home. Based on your local guidelines or personal preference, you can find an event in your community, create one from the comfort of your own home or go remote and assemble friends, family and a community of support virtually.

The Atlanta Walk on Wheels will be held on Sunday, August 30, 2020 at the following location:

Atlantic Station- Pinnacle Lot

1371 Market Street

Atlanta, GA 30363

8AM-5PM RSVP REQUIRED for Drive-In Event

Beyond this event, there are many ways to support the autism community and the mission of Autism Speaks. We invite you to move with us (in spirit or in person!) in support of a kinder, more inclusive world – in any way that works for you.

