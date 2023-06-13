Nonprofit distributes bagels for people in need from local restaurants

Bagel Rescue is a nonprofit that began with a mission to feed frontline workers during the pandemic. Later, it would grow to feed many metro Atlanta families in need

ATLANTA — Erin Stieglitz, the owner of Bagel Rescue, started her mission during the pandemic to help feed frontline workers.

Instead of buying bulk as Stieglitz planned, her then 9-year-old son, Rhys, had another suggestion. He contacted the bagel shop his family loves to see if they could help.

“He picked up the phone, and the manager agreed to give us the unsold bagels from the day before. When we got there, there were hundreds of bagels,” Stieglitz recounted.

Stieglitz couldn't stand the thought of bagels going to waste when families were struggling from pandemic-related job losses and food insecurity.

“We decided instead of filling landfills, we could fill bellies,” she said.

The nonprofit ultimately grew into a network of volunteers who run a route of daily pick ups and drop offs between bagel shops and feeding programs.

Volunteers helped programs like Fountain of Hope, City of Refuge, PawKids and Good Samaritan.

“Bagels, bread and any kind of food that we receive, the people just receive it with so much joy and gladness because these people are in need,” Emmanuel Lopez of Fountain of Hope explained.

Jennifer Johnson of Goldbergs Fine Foods runs six restaurants. She remembers the days she skipped meals, so her kids could eat and how a helping hand helped her family.

“I started where I could not feed my kids and I had people that helped me out,” Johnson said. “So knowing we can help somebody not have to go through that, it’s the warm fuzzy feeling inside.”

Johnson said she’s grateful for the chance to partner with Bagel Rescue.

Some restaurants lack the capacity to manage redistribution bagels that go to waste, she noted. The nonprofit relieves that burden and, as a result, expanded to partnerships with over 30 bagel shops and over 100 feeding programs spanning nine counties.

Stieglitz added that it’s a win to provide a meal or snack for a family in need.

As long as food insecurity continues to be a problem, the nonprofit’s work will also continue, she said.

“You don’t have to be the entire solution,” Stieglitz added. “You just have to be part of the solution to make a difference.”