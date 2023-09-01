Balloon release held for metro Atlanta actor, model killed in apparent road rage shooting

Jovan Jerome Cook, 37, was also a devoted husband and beloved father of three. His wife Nicole Paahana-Cook described him as a "righteous man."

ATLANTA — Family and friends gathered for a balloon release Friday night to honor and remember the life of 37-year-old Jovan Jerome Cook-- a beloved metro Atlanta father, actor and model.

On the morning of Aug. 24, Jovan was shot in the head during what College Park Police said was an apparent road rage shooting. It happened at the intersection of Godby Road and West Fayetteville Road. Cook died just days later at the hospital.

Authorities took 20-year-old Victor Isom into custody the same day the shooting happened. Isom now faces felony murder charges, the police department said.

In the days since Jovan's passing, wife Nicole Paahana-Cook said their family has been grieving and going through a very difficult time.

"It's been tough because we're entering into a new season -- a season that we didn't see coming our way and it's been a heavy transition for us," she said. "My husband couldn't even defend himself, he didn't even see it coming his way. And for an innocent life to be taken, and not just my life but the lives that are affected-- my daughter's, my son, our family, his friends."

At the balloon release, Nicole described her husband as a "righteous man," who she said was devoted to their family and "loved beyond measure."

"He was amazing," she added.

Loved ones paid tribute to Jovan at the balloon release by wearing his favorite colors: black and white with a pop of red.

Nicole also recalled the moment she received the call that changed her life.

"It's a call you don't ever want to get. You're not expecting any of this. It was going to be a regular day for us. You know, you get up, go to the gym -- you kiss your wife, you pray, you get out the door and you continue your day. So when I got this call, my heart dropped. I couldn't believe what I just heard. Like this couldn't be my husband," she said.

The grieving wife also had a message for her husband's alleged killer.

"I forgive you and I hope that you find truth. You took something away that I will never get back, but I hope that you find truth and that you grow. And that you learn from this," Nicole said.

She also had a message to others, saying "Think before you act."