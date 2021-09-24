'Be Kind' mural to be unveiled in Cobb County

Inspiration now dresses a main street building in Powder Springs.

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — An inspirational mural now dresses a main street building in Powder Springs, the result of an idea from more than a year ago with the hope to bring some unity in a time of division.

“There are so many people fighting and hating each other,” said photographer Liz Williams, who wanted to do something to bring people together.

She added that she also wanted to share her view of the world and the way children see the world through her lens, hoping it would remind people that we are connected.

“We had a diverse group of kids come together and they weren’t judging each other because of the way they look, because they have pure and open hearts,” Williams added.

Williams touched the response she got to our 11Alive story from 2020, which she described as overwhelming. “The city of Power Springs saw it and thought it was the perfect representation of their community, of my community.” She said.

So, the next big idea was in play; choose a picture and bring it to life. That’s where artist Gerald Byrd comes in.

“I just fell in love with the concept from the beginning,” He said. Over five months, he put his talent and heart into every detail of the mural until it was perfectly complete.

“Liz and I cried together when it was finished,” Byrd said. "We felt so hopeful in what it represents and the impact it can make.”

“We were overjoyed by what it means. It is a feeling, really, and the place we need to be," Williams added.

It all started with the connection of children who only saw their sameness.

“We need that in our adult lives.” Byrd added, “Children are leading us in the race towards equality, towards love, understanding, and acceptance.”

It is a message now displayed for all to see who come to Powder Springs in Cobb County.

“I hope it can be like a mirror of society and hope that society becomes that,” Byrd added.