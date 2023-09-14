Iconic Atlanta shoe store, Bennie's Shoes in Buckhead to close its doors after 114 years

With the store's closing imminent, discounts are being offered on the remaining inventory.

ATLANTA — An Atlanta shoe store with 114 years of history is set to close at the end of September after losing its lease, the owner said.

Bennie's Shoes has been more than just a shoe store; it has been a fixture in the Atlanta community, frequented by politicians, CEOs, athletes, famous attorneys, judges and many more notable figures over the century.

"Everybody says I should be very proud of what I've done, and I should have a lot of pride," Mark Shemaria, owner of Bennie's Shoes, said, adding later, "I am very proud of it. But things have happened in this world, as you know, that are just too hard to overcome. The pandemic was the final straw. It's bittersweet."

As the store prepares to close its doors, it is offering discounted prices on its remaining inventory, providing a final opportunity for customers to own a piece of Bennie's legacy. It's located at 2625 Piedmont Rd. in the northeast part of the city.

Bennie's Shoes will be remembered for its high-quality footwear and as a symbol of family, retail and good business that has left an indelible mark on Atlanta's history.