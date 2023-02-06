Big Brothers Anonymous in Fulton County helping youth build high-demand skills

They focus on 12 to 24-year-olds, learning skills for careers in high demand.

ATLANTA — Fulton County's Big Brothers Anonymous program is one opportunity young men and boys in metro Atlanta have to keep themselves busy this summer.,

It comes under the My Brother's Keeper Fulton County initiative, building on the legacy of the nationwide program initially launched by President Barack Obama's administration.

"We're creating a safe and supportive environment helping these young people redirect their idle time to positive and informative programming," said Reginald Crossley, the Fulton County Youth Commission coordinator.

They focus on 12 to 24-year-olds, learning skills for careers in high demand. They also learn about opportunities in science, technology and math along with entrepreneurship.

"Our young men are so talented in so many ways, and they just don't have the right outlets to exercise that talent," Crossley said. "So we definitely feel like this program is an ideal opportunity to help these young men channel their energy."

Between participants and mentors, about 300 people are part of the program.

The Big Brothers Anonymous website notes that participants "engage with industry professionals in some of the following career paths:



• Emerging Technology

• Entrepreneurship

• Education

• Vocational (Plumbing, Electrical, Carpentry, Welding, HVAC)

• Law & Law Enforcement"

They're always welcoming more young men, mentors and companies to help develop skillsets.

If you'd like to be a part of it, Big Brothers Anonymous meets on the first and third Saturday of every month from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

They meet at The Legacy Center at 3015 RN Martin Street in East Point.

You can contact Crossley at 404-612-7386 to begin the referral process.