Big Brothers, Big Sisters work to recruit mentors for 404 Day

Mayor Andre Dickens challenged the city to help reach the goal.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — In a day dedicated to celebrating all things Atlanta, Mayor Andre Dickens hopes that the community will step up and partake in the "Year of the Youth."

Dickens introduced his "404 Mentorship Challenge" in honor of April 4, the date that honors Atlanta's most popular area code.

The City of Atlanta challenged people to become a mentor through Big Brothers, Big Sisters of Metro Atlanta. Dickens set a goal to bring in 404 mentors by Tuesday.

The challenge comes amid Dickens' State of the City address last week, in which he outlined his initiatives to help support Atlanta's youngest residents and ways the city will invest in their development. He said in the wake of violent crime taking the lives of young people, it will take a village to keep the children, and the city's future, safe.

People who volunteer their time to become a mentor will meet with their partners at least two times a month for a year. To explore the opportunity, visit Big Brothers, Big Sisters of Metro Atlanta's website.

Do you have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at WhereAtlantaSpeaks@11Alive.com.