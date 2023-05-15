Black trans women celebrated at 'Strength of a Woman' festival

The celebrations come after Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens announced that organizations dedicated to helping the trans community are to receive $55,000.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — Black trans women were celebrated, in Atlanta, at Mary J. Blige's "Strength of a Woman" festival Sunday during a time when the trans community has faced political strife.

The celebration was called The Purpose Ball.

Ballroom culture has always been a place where people of color in LGBTQ+ communities could celebrate themselves openly and find support when society ostracized them.

Angelica Ross is an actress and trans advocate.

"No matter if you're cis or trans or non-binary, we're all trying to fit into a box that we were never meant to fit into," Ross said.

The Purpose Ball is meant to be a way to be inclusive for everyone to express themselves freely.

Rashad Burgess is the Vice President of Advancing Health and Black Equity at Gilead Sciences.

"I hope it continues to build up LGBTQ communities and really strengthen them at the time in which so many are coming against the community," Burgess said.

Burgess says their focus is on trans, Black women, and equity in healthcare.

"It's so critical because of the, one, the impact that HIV has had on trans folks all around the country," Burgess said.

In April, three trans women were killed in the Atlanta area, including Ashley Burton and Rasheeda "KoKo" Williams. In response, Atlanta is already rolling out funds.

Dickens announced that $10,000 will go to the Atlanta Legal Aid Society, Inc., $20,000 goes to the Black Emotional and Mental Health Collective and $25,000 goes to Destination Tomorrow.

"'Destination Tomorrow' is an organization that we also support," Burgess said, "And so, we're happy to be standing in solidarity supporting the trans community and especially Black trans folks."

Ross sees the funding as progress.

"That is absolutely a step in the right direction," Ross said, "Trans organizations are well underfunded."

LGBT Funders data shows trans communities receive less than one percent of all foundation funding. That's one penny for every $100 awarded. So, literally, every penny counts.

And beyond the celebrations, donations, and causes, Ross says laws can't get in the way of the support of not just trans women but all women.

"By supporting their full sense of self; their full health, our mental and emotional health as well as our physical health and sexual health," Ross said. "I think the more that we focus on that and giving women autonomy then we will be able to fight these battles with these bills that are trying to restrict our rights."