'Treecycle' your Christmas tree this year with Bring One for the Chipper

The holiday event has been going on for 28 years to help communities across the Peach State become sustainable.

ATLANTA — It's that time of year for sleigh bells ringing, yuletide carols and Christmas trees! Here's a chance to be more sustainable this holiday season after sprucing up the tree.

The Keep Georgia Beautiful Foundation, 11Alive and several local organizations are offering a way to make Christmas tree removal a bit easier for families with Bring One for the Chipper.

"It allows us to feel the the magic of Christmas all year long," said Natalie Johnston-Russell, the Executive Producer of Keep Georgia Beautiful Foundation.

The holiday tradition has been going on for 28 years and is home to one of the largest "treecycling" programs in Georgia with over 150 locations across the state.

According to the National Christmas Tree Association, over 350 million trees, including the popular types for Christmas trees, are important in emitting fresh oxygen, stabilizing soil and protecting water supplies which are vital in daily human life.

The foundation plans to educate Georgians on keeping their communities green with waste reduction and recycling.

"People generally produce up to 25% more waste during the holidays, and Bring One for the Chipper is one way to reduce that impact," said Johnston-Russell.

Recycled trees will be turned into mulch for playgrounds, city landscaping projects and habitats for wildlife.