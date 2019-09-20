Angela Forez can now breathe easy outside her own apartment in northeast Atlanta, playing with her son Legend.

A year ago this month, she couldn’t pay her condo rent of nearly a thousand dollars a month.

"The job, the money wasn’t coming in faster than the bills needed to come out," she explained.

One day, after months of struggling to meet payments, she said "my landlord told me I only had 24 hours to leave."

She cleared the apartment and squeezed what she could into her son's stroller.

It was now all she had.

"Everything else I threw away," she said.

With no car, and no nearby open shelter beds, she started walking, pushing baby Legend in his stroller six-and-a-half miles to the Grady Bridge in downtown Atlanta.

"I wrapped my son up and I stayed up that entire night waiting for that next day," she said.

Angela Forez

The following morning, she walked another three miles to Atlanta Mission's Ethel Street day shelter on the west side.

She had been told to get in line early to possibly secure a bed at its overnight homeless shelter. She said she was shocked by how many others she saw in the same situation.

"You know how sometimes you feel like you’re the only one, but then you find out you’re not," she said. "That was the shock experience that I received."

Fortunately, the 264-bed facility had room for Angela and Legend.

It was amazing that she got in, when you consider the growing need - 4,000 women and children sought shelter with Atlanta Mission last year. Only about 900 beds are available in the city.

Angela saw that need firsthand.

"I've seen these women who have carried themselves on the street - with these mental health issues, with no help, with these drug abuse and drug addictions and no help," she said. "It’s not that they didn’t want to (find help), it’s just that they weren't equipped to do it."

"Now they will be."

