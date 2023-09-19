x
Details on Cam Newton's plans for restaurant in Castleberry Hill

Newton, the Atlanta native and NFL quarterback, submitted an alcohol license application to the City of Atlanta for the restaurant he plans to open on Elliott Street
FILE - Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton passes against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first half of an NFL football game on Dec. 26, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. Newton is looking for another shot. The 2015 NFL Most Valuable Player announced on social media that he’ll be working out for pro scouts at Auburn’s Pro Day on Tuesday, March 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman, File)

ATLANTA — Cam Newton is moving forward with his next Atlanta restaurant.

Newton, the Atlanta native and NFL quarterback, submitted an alcohol license application to the City of Atlanta for the restaurant he plans to open on Elliott Street in Castleberry Hill.

The restaurant will be called The N Zone, according to the application. The name is a play on "the end zone," where Newton has scored 282 total touchdowns in his NFL career, and the first initial of the athlete-turned restaurateur's last name.

The N Zone will open in a historic Castleberry Hill building that housed Elliott Street Deli and Pub for 15 years. Agape Property Management Group LLC, a company registered to Newton's father, Cecil, bought the Elliott Street building, which dates to the 19th century, for $1.9 million in October 2022, according to Fulton County property records.

