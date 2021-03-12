Join the Salvation Army in battling food insecurity with Can-A-Thon 2021

1 in 8 people in Atlanta is food insecure. This is how you can help them this Christmas season.

ATLANTA — Nearly 800,000 people in metro Atlanta and north Georgia are food insecure.

11Alive and The Salvation Army of Metro Atlanta are joining forces again to try and combat this issue at the 38th Annual Can-A-Thon Friday.

Mayor Bob Parker, Area Commander at the Salvation Army in Metro Atlanta, urges people to come out and donate, no matter how small the donation.

“One can can make all the difference,” said Parker.

It’s a problem that increased during the pandemic.

“In Atlanta, during the pandemic, in the first six months of this year, over 150,000 meals and about 16,000 boxes were delivered to families,” Parker said.

According to Parker, nationwide, the Salvation Army shelters served more meals in the first six months than they did last year altogether.

Last year, the Can-A-Thon collected nearly 80,000 canned and non-perishable food items during the event. This year they are asking for certain items along with canned food donations to feed people in need.

“There is not one face of hunger,” Parker said.

One in 8 people in Atlanta and 1 in 4 children live in a home that is food insecure. The Atlanta Community Food Bank calls this issue a crisis and there are several ways that you can donate to the Can-A-Thon, whether it be virtually or in person.

Donations can be made over the phone by calling 404-885-7611 or online. For a full list of all the ways you donate click here