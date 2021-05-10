Carry The Load Marks 10 Years of Honoring Our Nation’s Heroes with Events in Atlanta, Marietta, and Canton

Registration is now open for the 2021 Memorial May Events

Carry The Load, a non-profit that provides active ways to connect Americans to the sacrifices of our nation’s military, veterans, first responders and their families, started in 2011 as a grassroots effort by two Veteran U.S. Navy SEALs who felt like the nation had forgotten the meaning of Memorial Day. A decade later, Carry The Load has turned into a worldwide movement to honor and remember our nation’s heroes.

Reaching 50 states and more than 29 countries, people can register at carrytheload.org/register to join from April 29 through Memorial Day. This year people can participate by hosting a Carry It Anywhere experience, organizing a youth Carry The Flag activity, walking in the National Relay, attending a City Rally, fundraising for our nation’s heroes, and taking part virtually throughout the 32-day event.

“After serving on active duty post-9/11, many of us returned home having lost good men and women whom we served alongside,” says Stephen Holley, co-founder, president and CEO of Carry The Load. “We returned home to what felt like a nation that didn’t care. By walking alongside and sharing stories with hundreds of supporters over the past 10 years, we’ve come to realize people do care.”