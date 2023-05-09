Celebration of life service set for son of Atlanta sports radio host killed in car crash

Family has asked all those in attendance to wear colors, and not black, to the service.

ATLANTA — A celebration of life memorial service is planned for a Morehouse student and the son of an Atlanta sports radio host who was tragically killed in a car accident Monday afternoon.

Hugh Douglas was just 20 years old and was set to graduate in 2025 before he died, the college noted. Douglas' friend and roommate, Christion Files Jr., also died in the wreck.

Douglas' father, also named Hugh Douglas, was a former NFL star for the Philadelphia Eagles and is now a personality on Sports Radio 92.9 The Game in Atlanta. His father tweeted out the celebration of life service information Friday evening.

Celebration of life for Hugh Douglas

The service will take place next Saturday, Sept. 16 at 11 a.m. at Ebenezer Baptist Church located at 101 Jackson St. NE in Atlanta.

His family has asked all those in attendance to wear colors, and not black, to the service.

Instead of flowers, the family is requesting all donations go to the Hugh Douglas Memorial Fund which will send all the proceeds toward scholarships for Morehouse students. The QR code for donations was included in the celebration of life service online flyer embedded below.

More on Douglas and Files Jr.

Hugh Douglas was pursuing a business administration degree with a finance concentration. He was involved in various prestigious organizations, including the Morehouse Business Association and held positions as an AltFinance Fellow and a Goldman Sachs Fellow. He also attended a summer internship at Ares Management Corporation in Los Angeles.

Douglas' father took to X, the site formally known as Twitter, to share photos and repost condolences following the tragedy.

Christion Files Jr., stood out academically and in extracurricular activities serving as the co-captain of the Morehouse Track & Field team and the media chair for the Junior Class Council. Christion was also known for his photography and videography skills, which could be seen across many campus organizations, Morehouse Athletics and the college's marketing office.

The Morehouse community also added support is available for students. Students can access counseling services at (470) 639-0231, with the student mental health center at Brazeal House. Faculty and staff seeking counseling can contact the Cigna Behavior Hotline at (866) 912-3339 or the Life Assistance Program at (800) 538-3543.