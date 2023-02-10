Touching tribute: Rival high school band remembers late Cobb County band director

Madison Argo was only 32 years old when he tragically passed. No details were released on how he died.

As students, staff and parents filled the Cherokee High School football stadium on Friday, a somber mood filled a section of the bleachers.

The Wheeler Wildcats and the Cherokee High Warriors competed head-to-head Friday night where the Wildcats took home a win with a score of 19-36, according to a MaxPreps profile.

Cherokee High Band of Warriors paid tribute to late Wheeler High band director Madison Argo. The high school band posted their tribute on Facebook on Friday.

Wheeler High's band was not in attendance at Friday's game, the post stated.

"We know you guys can't make it tonight Wheeler Bands. We'll hold Madison's spot for you," the band said.

The photo showed a marching band shako, which is a hat with a plume on its top. The tribute also had a ribbon adorned atop the shako – decorated in the Wildcats' colors, as pictured below.

Argo had recently begun his second year in the position before he passed away. A Cobb County School District spokesperson did not give Argo's age or how he died.

He was a 2014 graduate of Auburn University where he served as the head drum major of the 380-member Auburn University Band, according to his biography on the Wheeler High School website.

Argo received his undergraduate degree in music education before receiving his master's degree in wind conducting from Ball State University just two years ago.

After he received his master's, Argo went on to become the assistant band director at Rowlett High School in Rowlett, Texas.

He then joined Wheeler High School and the Cobb County School District in July 2022.

Argo also served on the staff for the Macy's Great American Marching Band, which performed in the annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade for the past eight seasons.

A man of music and adventure, his family said in his obituary that he enjoyed his regular Sunday lunches with his father.

"Madison was joyful, loving, and hilarious," his obituary said. "He hugged hard, laughed hard, and made everyone feel like the most important person in the room."