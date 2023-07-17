Child reunited with parent after two years thanks to Smyrna Police

Officers posted about the emotional reunion on the department's Facebook page.

ATLANTA — A young girl was reunited with her father after two years apart, thanks to help from Smyna Police.

Two years ago, they said a non-custodial parent of the child took her unlawfully and fled the country.

Despite few leads, officers said they never gave up searching and were finally able to bring the child home thanks to "interagency cooperation between the USMS, CCSO, CBP, NCMEC, and law enforcement authorities in Mexico."

In the photos shared by police, both dad and baby girl can be seen hugging each other in embrace. Their identities were purposely kept hidden.