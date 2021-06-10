The Race for Safe Place will take place Saturday, June 12 to bring awareness to the runaway and homeless youth program.

ATLANTA — For the second year in a row, the Christian City Teen Board will hold the Race for Safe Place at 9:30 am on Saturday, June 12 at the organization’s campus in Fulton County.

Registration for the race 5K and 1-mile fun is open now!

“We've designed a fun, flat, 5K PR course through the Christian City campus along with a 1-mile run/walk course,” said Teen Board president, Mary Elizabeth Kirkpatrick. “Every runner will receive a cool t-shirt and there are great prizes for each age division.”

Proceeds from the Race for Safe Place will benefit Christian City Children & Family Programs to increase awareness for the Safe Place Runaway and Homeless Youth Program. The program, founded in 1983, helps children who are runaway or homeless have a dependable place to go and escape the dangers of living on the streets and the risk of human trafficking.

Christian City joined forces with other local organizations to provide youth in need a way to reach out for immediate help and get them the care they need. QuikTrip gas stations, metro Atlanta YMCAs and multiple fire and police stations in Fulton, Douglas, Carroll, Fayette, Coweta, DeKalb and Cobb counties are designated safe places where children can go to get connected to Christian City and be taken out of harm’s way.

Christian City has been operating as a haven for abused and abandoned children since 1965. Since then, they have continued to give not only children a safe place, but more than 1,000 residents ranging from children to senior adults currently living on their campus.