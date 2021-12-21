Single mom gets Christmas surprise of a lifetime from former Falcons player Warrick Dunn

A single mother from Stockbridge received $10,000 in furniture and a down payment assistance check for $5,000.

STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. — It’s the gift-giving season and one Stockbridge woman received the surprise of a lifetime Tuesday morning from former Falcons player Warrick Dunn.

A single mother of three is now a first-time homeowner, thanks to Southern Crescent Habitat for Humanity. Warrick Dunn Charities and Aaron’s, Inc. provided Shaneeka and her family with a $5,000 down-payment assistance check and $10,000 worth of furniture. She had no idea her home would include some furnishings.

These gifts are a dream come true for this mother of three.

"I’m so shocked and so happy at the same time. Everything I want is here, " said Shaneeka.

This event marks the 198th home celebration nationwide by WDC, the former NFL star's non-profit organization that identifies single parents across the country and helps them achieve their goal of first-time homeownership as part of its Homes for the Holidays program. It's an event that was inspired by Dunn's late mother, Betty Smoother.

“For me, it’s personal. This all started because of my mom’s dream, wanting to own a home and never having the opportunity to do that," said Dunn.

Before this event, Shaneeka was living with 10 others in a two-bedroom apartment. She had dreamed of owning her own home and establishing a permanent base for her family.

“I just want to thank God, because this is nothing but God. I have been praying and God answered my prayers," said Shaneeka.

Shaneeka was able to afford her new home through Southern Crescent Habitat by participating in an application workshop and a home maintenance class committing to sweat equity requirements.