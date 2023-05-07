'Completely unsafe' | Clarkston Police officers say only 2 officers work a 12-hour shift in entire city

The officers believe that safety for those in the community cannot be guaranteed because they didn't even feel safe on the job.

CLARKSTON, Ga. — As staffing continues to dwindle at the Clarkston Police Department, safety in the community is of top concern as several officers explain they can't properly protect the city.

Four officers who are still with the department told 11Alive they are leaving the department for good -- and once they're out, they believe that safety for those in the community cannot be guaranteed because they didn't even feel safe on the job. The agency will be left with only 14 officers in total.

"Our officers are in danger," one officer said. "Because we're responding to high-priority calls. Sometimes alone. Sometimes with very little backup."

Clarkston Police supervisors said there are only two police officers working an entire 12-hour shift in the city, making it extremely unsafe if one of the officers is out on an arrest. It leaves the other officer to protect the entire city -- without any backup whatsoever.

The officers collectively admitted they don't look for criminals now.

"As of lately we really don't do traffic stops, we don't really go out on anyone anymore. Because we can't, we can't be proactive. We don't have the manpower for that," one officer said.

The problem that continues to plague the agency is the push for competitive salaries and benefits that other agencies are surpassing. In June, councilman Jamie Carroll proposed an amendment to increase the starting police salaries from $46,000 to $55,000 annually. The council voted to not hear it at that meeting, however.

The officers said they have been offered bonuses, but explained the gesture is too little, too late.

"I would ask a father, a brother, a sister to go answer a call by themselves when these people have guns," another officer said.

Another officer said the risks are not worth the money.

"When you come back and ask 'Hey we need more resources to make this thing work. We need more this, we need more that' and then you're told, 'No,'" another officer said. "The question that follows is, 'Why?'"

The officers are concerned about people calling 911 because the lack of policing means emergencies are having to be put on hold for much longer than they should.

"Your call is pending, we'll get back to you as soon as possible," an officer said of what 911 callers are hearing back from operators.

One of the police officers said he would tell the community that their concerns for their safety are valid. He said people need to understand that when officers are making fewer traffic stops, they are coming into contact with fewer people who are potentially dangerous.

He explained that when their officers are not able to patrol the city at night, see suspicious people and jump out to talk to them, it is creating a more dangerous environment for residents of the community.