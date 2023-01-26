Clayton Connect Podcast serves to keep community updated, informed

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Residents can now get updates about all the happenings in Clayton County via a new podcast.
The Clayton County Office of Communications just launched Clayton Connected Podcast. The inaugural episode features the overarching topic of the county's Strategic Plan with hostess Communications Administration Valerie L. Fuller and Chief Operations Officer Detrick Stanford.
"We are constantly looking for ways to better engage and connect with our current and potential residents, businesses, communities, and partners," said Stanford in a news release. "Our Clayton Connected Podcast is another way to provide options for our diverse audience, improve our communications brand and image, while sharing important information, highlights, and facts. Anyone who desires can learn more about government operations, programs, services, events, and all the wonderful things to enjoy in Clayton County, where the world lands and opportunities take off, at their leisure."
People can listen to the podcast anywhere they prefer to listen. Just search Clayton Connected.