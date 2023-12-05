Clayton County school district hosting workshop for parents to recognize signs of sex trafficking

Ladies of Favor Inc., an organization that aims to create awareness and provide support around the issue, is teaming up with Clayton County Public Schools.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Parents are being urged to confront a brutal reality: sex trafficking in schools, and an organization in metro Atlanta is looking to ease that conversation and bring awareness.

Ladies of Favor Inc., an organization that aims to create awareness and provide support around the issue, is teaming up with Clayton County Public Schools to educate families on how to save their children.

"Sex trafficking is something that is happening not just in the metro Atlanta area, but throughout the state of Georgia," Dr. Gabrielle Starr, Founder of Ladies of Favor Inc., said. "And we want to create awareness around it so that parents and students will know how to be informed and so that they can know how to protect themselves and also have supportive services there as well."