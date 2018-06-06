A child will soon receive a reward from firefighters for actions they believe saved his mother's life.

A 9-year-old was the one to make the phone call on that cold February afternoon to tell 911 operators that there was something wrong.

He calmly told them his name and address, turning to mom for some of the answers. It became clear on the call that she was the one in crisis.

Still, he stayed on the line answer questions and telling them that his mother couldn't breathe. Responding crews from Engine 13 and Rescue 24 were the first to arrive and learned that mom had an asthma attack.

She was unresponsive when fire crews arrived and had gone into cardiac arrest forcing the use of CPR. Paramedics were next and placed a breathing tube in the mother's airway while administering advanced intravenous medications to keep her alive.

Moments later, she regained a pulse and survived a near-death emergency. Now, her son and all those who quickly responded to his call for help will be recognized for their heroism as part of a June 11 presentation.

