Cobb County 5th grader hosting book collection drive to round off Literacy Month

Ta'Kari Tatum is known as an advocate for other kids.

POWDER SPRINGS, Ga. — Ta'Kari is at it again.

The Varner Elementary School fifth grader is teaming up with 11Alive's book drive and campaign.

Ta'Kari Tatum is a young author and has organized a book drive on Saturday, Sept. 30 from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. as a final push to collect books.

Ta'Kari, who made waves with his "Snap It" campaign encouraging conversations about mental health, will be joined by Cindy Jaret, the president of Children Read Atlanta. The effort comes as the nation rounds off September Literacy Month.

The influential fifth grader is known to be an advocate for young kids. Recognized for his class community service project "fighting mental illness one bracelet at a time," with "snap it" bracelets, he won the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Youth Leadership Award for the state of Georgia at just 10 years old - marking him the youngest honoree to win it.

Now he wants the community to invest in its youngest members and donate new or gently used books to Children Read Atlanta.

"Every child deserves a book," he said in his flyer.

Event details:

The drive is at “The Book Worm”

4451 Marietta St. Powder Springs

Saturday, Sept. 30 | 11:30 a.m. - 4 p.m.

An Amazon wish list has been set up for this campaign as well. (Click here to see it.)

Additional options to drop off books for preschool children are available at the following locations: