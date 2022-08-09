Law enforcement agencies, state officials react to deaths of 2 Cobb deputies killed

MARIETTA, Ga. — Community support is pouring out throughout metro Atlanta Thursday night after two Cobb County deputies were shot and killed in the line of duty while serving a warrant at a home in a Marietta neighborhood, according to authorities.
Not many other details have been released, but authorites said SWAT and FAST teams are at the scene. The suspect is barricaded, the Cobb County Sheriff said.
The South Fulton Police Department stated they were praying for the families of the fallen deputies Thursday night with the following post on their Facebook page.
The Conyers Police Department also offered its condolences.
Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr called the news devastating.
The Paulding County Sheriff's Office said they were heartbroken to hear about the news
Additionally, the Gainesville Police Department paid their condolences after the devastating news: