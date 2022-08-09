Law enforcement agencies, state officials react to deaths of 2 Cobb deputies killed

The shooting happened in the McNeel Farms neighborhood and there is currently a SWAT standoff with the suspect.

MARIETTA, Ga. — Community support is pouring out throughout metro Atlanta Thursday night after two Cobb County deputies were shot and killed in the line of duty while serving a warrant at a home in a Marietta neighborhood, according to authorities.

Not many other details have been released, but authorites said SWAT and FAST teams are at the scene. The suspect is barricaded, the Cobb County Sheriff said.

The South Fulton Police Department stated they were praying for the families of the fallen deputies Thursday night with the following post on their Facebook page.

Thoughts and prayers are with our law enforcement family at the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office. Pray for the families and community during this difficult time. Posted by City of South Fulton Police Department on Thursday, September 8, 2022

The Conyers Police Department also offered its condolences.

We send our condolences to the families of the deputies, @CobbSheriff, and the Cobb County Community. https://t.co/FodZkwWpMP — Conyers Police (@ConyersPolice) September 9, 2022

Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr called the news devastating.

Devastating news from @CobbSheriff.



Our thoughts and prayers are with the families, friends and colleagues of these two deputies. https://t.co/gbyaKs520a — GA AG Chris Carr (@Georgia_AG) September 9, 2022

The Paulding County Sheriff's Office said they were heartbroken to hear about the news

We are heartbroken to hear about the line of duty deaths of two Cobb County Sheriff's Office Deputies. We pray for... Posted by Paulding County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday, September 8, 2022

Additionally, the Gainesville Police Department paid their condolences after the devastating news: