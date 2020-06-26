Community Foundation for Northeast Georgia Announces President and CEO Randy Redner’s Decision to Continue as CEO

CEO Randy Redner will remain in his position through the end of 2023

The Community Foundation for Northeast Georgia’s Executive Board announced today that President and CEO Randy Redner has decided to remain in his current position through the end of 2023.

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, Redner had announced he would be transitioning out of the Community Foundation at the end of 2020 and a new president/CEO would take his place. However, as it has for many people, COVID-19 changed everything. During this time, the Community Foundation has focused on what was best for the entire community, both short and long term.

“History teaches us that consistent leadership during challenging times like these is critical,”said Dick LoPresti, Community Foundation board chair. “We have all observed and been inspired by Randy’s superior leadership during this difficult period. The relief stage of this pandemic has been challenging, but we also understand that the recovery stage will be longer and harder. As a result, the executive board felt that Randy’s strong leadership is needed more than ever. We are celebrating the fact that he will continue to serve the Community Foundation and those numerous organizations and individuals we support.”

For Redner, as COVID-19 progressed, it became evident that he needed to remain where he was.

“As we all pivoted and worked furiously to meet community needs, it was as if God kept impressing on me that I was in the right place. I realized I needed to change my plans for the future and remain where I was,” Redner said. “So, as the executive board and I talked through things, we all agreed that the best plan was for me to stay another three years.

“The road to recovery will be a long one but I know we will all work together to help our communities and I’m thankful to continue being a part of that.”