Henry Sayler wants you to be a part of his elaborate history.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — World War II veteran Henry Sayler is turning the big 100 this weekend and you're invited to help celebrate this local hero with a drive-by parade!

Over the last hundred years, Sayler has led quite the life. He was a West Pointe graduate and a fighter pilot, later serving in the Florida Senate and as a member of former President Ronald Reagan's presidential campaign.

And now, he wants you to be a part of his history.

St. Pete firefighters and police officers will be in attendance at the birthday drive-by parade to celebrate Sayler's life at 12:15 p.m. Saturday at Northshore Park.

Anyone who is interested in joining the celebration is encouraged to bring American flags, birthday signs, balloons or a birthday card, if possible.

