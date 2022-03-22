Thousands raised for wife of Gwinnett County deputy battling stage 4 cancer

Fundraiser organizers said Danielle Strickland's Hodgkin’s Lymphoma diagnosis "came as a shock" amid an emotionally trying year and a half.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A wife, mother and 1st-grade teacher — Danielle Strickland is battling stage 4 cancer.

An online fundraiser aimed at raising money to support her states the Gwinnett deputy's wife's Hodgkin’s Lymphoma diagnosis "came as a shock" amid an emotionally trying year and a half.

According to the fundraiser, Strickland's daughter was recently born still.

"For those of you who don’t personally know her, well she is probably one of the strongest, selfless, and kind-hearted souls out there," a friend described Strickland online.

Now, her community in Gwinnett County is rallying behind her, raising over $15,000 to go toward her medical bills in just under a month.

"This news has been hard on the family, and we want to make sure that money and bills are one less thing they have to worry about," the website states.

The sheriff's office has joined in on the support as well, sharing the fundraiser on social media. The agency asked for "prayers" for the wife of Deputy Devan Strickland, who is an instructor assigned to the sheriff's office's training section.

In February, stepping away from the classroom, she began her first cycle of chemotherapy, which has filled her recent weeks with ultrasounds, scans and biopsies, the fundraiser website states.

Fundraiser organizers said they also hope to use the money to help alleviate other financial stress for the family that comes with the news of a cancer diagnosis. They're asking the public to share the page if they cannot donate, saying it "will go a long way to help Danielle, Devan and their kids."