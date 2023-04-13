Community works to help residents rebuild after massive Poncey-Highland apartment

There are several online fundraisers for individual fire victims and another that’s being run by a caring neighbor who has lived in the area for almost 20 years.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — More than two dozen people are still trying to rebuild their lives after a massive fire burned their apartment building in the Poncey-Highland neighborhood.

On the night of April 2, the lives of residents at the North High Ridge Apartments off North Avenue changed forever as the entire building burned to the ground leaving only the façade.

11Alive checked in Thursday with some of the people who lost their homes and the neighbors who are working to help them. Their homes are in a huge pile of charred wood, broken glass and scattered bricks.

Former resident Chad Palmer lived in the building for six years and lost everything.

“Everything accumulated over the many years and everything my son has ever known to be his. We’ve lost completely everything," said Palmer.

(Story continues below gallery)

Photos | Rubble of North High Ridge Apartments after massive fire leaves it total loss 1/4

2/4

3/4

4/4 1 / 4

Melissa Akins is raising money for her sister and her sister’s boyfriend but they may have lost something that can never be replaced.

“The biggest stressor for them is that their two cats have still not been found. Everything happened so quickly– they weren’t able to grab the cats in time," said Akins.

There are several online fundraisers for individual fire victims and another that’s being run by a caring neighbor who has lived in the area for almost 20 years.

On the night of the fire, many people gathered to watch the flames in disbelief and shock. The online fundraiser has raised just over $28,000 the goal is set at $100,000 as of Thursday evening.

However, even with the money, the biggest hurdle is finding “affordable housing,” which is in short supply.

Palmer said he is still trying to figure out what’s next for his family.