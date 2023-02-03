Atlanta organization celebrating trans, gender non-conforming leaders

The group is hosting a Miss and Mr. Community Estr(El-La) contest on Saturday.

ATLANTA — An Atlanta organization is crowning community leaders that help make the city a more welcoming place for trans and gender non-conforming individuals.

Comunidad Estrella, which translates to Community Star, is a nonprofit that advocates for the human rights of Atlanta's Black, Indigenous and people of color (BIPOC) trans community. Comunidad Estrella gets its name from inclusive Spanish pronouns.

The group is hosting a Miss and Mr. Community Estr(El-La) contest on Saturday. Organizers said it's hosting the event to identify the leaders in their trans and gender non-conforming communities. Comunidad Estrella said these leaders work toward offering services to those who experience abuse at the hands of transphobia and ultimately offer support to create a safe community.

Comunidad Estrella’s celebration will take place at 3292 Laventure Dr. in Chamblee on Saturday, Feb. 4 from 9 p.m to 2 a.m. People can be introduced to the contestants and learn more about who is vying for the crown on the group's social media pages. More event details can be found here.

The organization requires proof of vaccination, such as a photo of one's COVID-19 vaccination card and a mask.

People can contribute to their cause by visiting its Facebook page.

