ATLANTA -- Atlanta's Piedmont Park was packed Saturday as people from all over gathered for the Jazz Festival.

Organizers say the event is one of the country's largest free Jazz festivals.

It's produced by the City of Atlanta Mayor’s Office of Cultural Affairs. Their mission is to expose attendees to new and aspiring musicians.

People played games and did other activities at the park.

Alexandra Jackson, Camille Thurman, and Dianne Reeves are just some of the artists who were scheduled to perform Saturday. There's more entertainment planned for Sunday.

