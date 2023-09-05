DeKalb County Sheriff's Office offering free, 30-day summer camp

The camp is for kids ages nine to 16.

DECATUR, Ga. — The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office is accepting applications for its free Summer camp, which has now been extended from one week to 30 days.

With only a few weeks left until summer break, 11Alive asked DeKalb County Sheriff Melody Maddox about what campers can expect.

Originally, the camp's goal was to teach boys skills to prepare them to be men. Last year, the camp opened up to girls. This will continue this year with their "Boys to Men" and "Girls to Pearls" programs.

In a flyer Sheriff Maddox posted on Facebook, it said the camp provides an opportunity for youth to grow physically, mentally, socially, and emotionally while in a safe, stimulating environment.

Campers from ages nine to 16 can participate.

According to the American Camp Association, in 2021, the average camp prices were as high as $200 per day. The association expects those prices to increase in 2023.

That's why resident Tilnisha Rosser said she's excited to sign up her son Blake, 11, for the camp.

"Last summer, we spent about $125 (per week). And it was a camp that was just fun," Rosser said. "And it was also a camp where we had to actually provide lunch."

This time around, Rosser hopes her son will also learn life skills.

"It's different from the traditional, fun summer camp. I felt like there will be an opportunity for fun, but he would be able to get something that will take him through life," she explained.

Rosser works for the school district, so she'll be working all summer. Like a lot of working parents, Rosser said she'll need somewhere safe for her child to go. The camp runs from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.

"I have to work. So, my child has to go somewhere," she said. "I'm still trying to plan for July because the camp ends in June."

The camp is set for Thursday, June 1 through Friday, June 30. All you have to do to apply is submit an essay to: lwiley@dekalbcountyga.gov. The sheriff's office said to get the essay in by Friday, May 12.