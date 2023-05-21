DeKalb County community shocked after seemingly peaceful neighborhood continues to get shot up

Some homeowners in the city of Lithonia said they’ve been concerned about the number of recent shootings, but now they're at their front door -- literally.

Example video title will go here for this video

LITHONIA, Ga. — A DeKalb County community is in shock after homes in their neighborhood continue to get shot up in what is a seemingly peaceful part of town -- and they have no idea why.

Some homeowners in the city of Lithonia said they’ve been concerned about the number of recent shootings. But now those shootings have made their way to their front door -- literally.

Most of the couples are empty nesters who have lived in their home 30 years, with no connection to crime. They explained they have no idea why someone would want to shoot at their home.

“I heard a loud noise and then I heard glass breaking. I said to my husband, 'What’s that?' and he said, 'That’s gunshots,' and by the time he said that, one came through the front door,” resident Judith Hall Edwards said.

“I said, 'They’re shooting up the house, they’re shooting up the house,' when I was still sitting here. When the bullet came, I felt the wind pass my back,” her husband, Everton Edwards Sr. explained.

The Edwards' said they narrowly missed bullets whizzing through their home on what was otherwise a quiet Monday night back in March.

They said their home was sprayed with bullets at several turns, on both levels.

The Edwards said they called police and were asked if any teens lived with them. And after stating no, they explained police said it was likely a case of mistaken identity.

But they are not the only elderly couple in Lithonia to report their homes being shot at in recent months for no reason they can explain.

11Alive was sent pictures from homeowners in the Fairways community in Lithonia showing where bullets pierced through their windows, door, and the sides of their home. Shell casings were left out front.

And in the Brookcrest community in Decatur, older homeowners sent pictures showing where bullets came flying through their front door, and some hitting their vehicle parked outside.

“I feel angry about it, pretty angry. We need to do something about it," Edwards Sr. said.

Filled with emotion, Judith said, “They don’t care about killing somebody, they don’t even know the people's homes they are shooting up."