Dekalb County supports mother of four in landlord dispute over uninhabitable apartment

11Alive brought viewers this story on Tuesday. Precious Bankston is a mother to four children and has been living out of her car while her kids stay with her sister.

Example video title will go here for this video

SCOTTDALE, Ga. — A mother of four is finally seeing progress after she said repairs at her DeKalb County apartment left it unlivable.

11Alive brought viewers this story on Tuesday. Precious Bankston is a mother to four children and has been living out of her car while her kids pack into her sister's small home due to the repairs.

11Alive was told an inspector came to the Oak Forest Apartments in Scottdale to write a report but has not heard a comment on it. DeKalb County is working to find the family a new apartment at the complex.

When Bankston moved in, she said the apartment had major leaks and plumbing issues that have turned into mold and rat issues.

She said management has been trying to make repairs but still wouldn't let the family move to another unit in the meantime.

And yet, Bankston, whose children are ages four through 13, is blaming herself; she resorted to social media last week for help — nowhere else to turn, she said.