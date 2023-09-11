Dog and turtle rescued from Sunday house fire in Lawrenceville, fire officials say | Photos

Responding swiftly, firefighters said they arrived at the scene within six minutes, discovering a two-story residence engulfed in heavy flames.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Photos released by Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services showed how firefighters aided two animals trapped in a house fire on Sunday.

The incident unfolded on Sept. 10 around 10:49 a.m. when multiple reports of a house fire on block 600 of Brand South Trail in southwest Lawrenceville reached the fire department. Responding swiftly, firefighters said they arrived at the scene within six minutes, discovering a two-story residence engulfed in heavy flames.

As the heroic crews battled to control the fire, search teams searched the burning home for anyone who needed help. Their determination paid off when they found and rescued a dog and a turtle still inside.

The dog received treatment with one of the recently donated pet oxygen masks, and according to the department, they were reunited with their owner.

Despite efforts, the fire department said the flames raged on for approximately one hour, causing substantial damage to the residence.

One of the adult occupants at the scene shared with fire officials that they heard a noise coming from the screened-in porch area just before the smoke alarms activated. Fire officials noted that the two occupants within the home managed to evacuate safely before the firefighters' arrival, and no injuries were reported.

American Red Cross was alerted to provide temporary assistance for the three displaced adults. A thorough investigation by a fire investigator revealed that the fire's origin was within the screened-in porch, yet the exact cause remains undetermined.

