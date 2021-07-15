Ways to donate to the Boys & Girls Club of Metro Atlanta Back2School supply drive

ATLANTA — The Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Atlanta are currently hosting a Back2School supply drive to provide children and teens from grades kindergarten to 12th who are enrolled in local clubs with new school supplies.
The supply drive will be going from now until August 12. Anyone who would like to donate supplies can bring them to the A.Worley Brown Boys & Girls Club at 5360 Old Norcross Road, Norcross, Ga 30071 or Warren Boys & Girls Club at 790 Berne Street, Atlanta, Ga 30316.
People are also able to purchase and send items directly to the Boys & Girls Club by buying them from the Amazon Wishlist or make a monetary donations via https://givebutter.com/BGCMABack2School.