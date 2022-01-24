Douglas County renovates townhomes, provides affordable housing for veterans

The Douglas County Board of Commissioners and the Community Services Board held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the completion of its Veterans' Village.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — Seven refurbished townhomes will now provide affordable housing for discharged veterans in Douglas County.

“It means we are taking progressive steps to make sure our veterans are not left behind," Douglas County Chairwoman Dr. Romona Jackson Jones said. “Completion of this housing complex for veterans shows what we all can do when we collaborate with state and federal officials.”

According to a release, the Community Services Board has owned the housing since 2005. The complex was previously used to house women battling substance abuse. When the program ended in 2014, the housing remained unoccupied.

The Douglas County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously to approve $391,000 in funding to renovate the housing for veterans.

“We have veterans who are discharged every day, from 19 to 40 years of age, who need a leg up to be a thriving citizen in this community, and now we can provide these services to make it a little easier," Community Services Board Chief Operating Officer Raye Lightford said.