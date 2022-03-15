Founder of Absalom Jones Episcopal Center for Racial Healing receives presidential awards

Dr. Meeks founded the center as part of her work with the Episcopal Diocese of Atlanta.

ATLANTA — A founding executive director for the Absalom Jones Episcopal Center for Racing Healing was awarded two presidential awards, along with the center being recognized.

Dr. Catherine Meeks was awarded The President Joseph R. Biden Lifetime Achievement Award and the Presidential Volunteer Service Award medal. Along with her personal recognition, the center was named a 2022 Presidential Award Lifetime Achievement Honoree.

“[Y]our years of dedicated service to this great nation have made a difference in the lives of many," according to the award announcement.

Meeks returned to the workforce with the Episcopal Diocese of Atlanta in 2017 as founding director after retiring in 2008.

"Her work at the Center has also made it internationally known as an important and essential resource for racial healing work," according to the release.

Besides Meeks' work at the center for racial healing, she has also been recognized for her time as a Georgia Public Radio commentator, editor of Living into God’s Dream: Dismantling Racism in America and a co-author of Passionate for Justice: Ida B. Wells as a Prophet of our Times.

Meeks' received her Bachelor of Arts degree in speech education from Pepperdine University. She holds a Master's Degree in social work from Clark Atlanta University and a Ph.D. from Emory University.

At her 25 years at Emory University, Meeks served as their Assistant Dean of Women, Instructor and Assistant Professor, until Mercer Macon Mayor Jim Marshall pulled her away to lead the Youth Violence Prevention Task Force for two years.