Dunwoody gets head start on AAPI Heritage Month with festival

With cultural performances and art on display, community members were able to see Dunwoody, and in turn, Georgia's diversity.

DUNWOODY, Ga. — The Dunwoody community got a head start on Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month with a festival filled with culture.

On Sunday, the city's economic development department hosted a free event, celebrating AAPI Heritage Month on the Lawn at Ashford Lane. The heritage month formally kicks off in May.

The event featured performances by the Atlanta Chinese Dance Company, Shaolin Institute, Phoenix Sisters and Dragon Brothers Drum Team, among others. From kids showing off their martial art skills to elders playing instruments, the stage was almost never empty.

Mayor Lynn Deutsch was among the crowd and said the festival was to celebrate the city's growing AAPI population. According to the mayor, 15% to 20% of residents identify as Asian American or Pacific Islander.

"It's important to me and to our community that we represent our diversity," she said, adding that the festival also helps elevate Dunwoody's art and culture. This is the third year of the festival.

"We need to acknowledge the richness of each of our cultures and celebrate it," she said. "This event grows -- every year it's a little larger."

This year, celebrations also included a demonstration of Japanese floral arrangements. Guests were also able to learn more about the nations of Thailand, China, Laos, Japan, Taiwan, and India through information tables.

Nat Lanier, who was representing Thailand at the festival, was sharing treats and products from the nation. She said the festival is great for people who identify as AAPI to learn about each other, too.