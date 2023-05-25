Senior Spotlight: Students' art featured in Dunwoody businesses

“Art is my way of being open and expressing myself to other people and communicating,” Mary Malinoff said.

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Nearly 40 Dunwoody High School student artists competed to display their original artwork in local businesses around Dunwoody Village.

Through the Storefront Art exhibit, participating businesses ranked their favorite artwork based on what concept best reflects their small business.

The 14 highest scores won $150, a certificate, and a feature in one of 15 participating businesses in Dunwoody Village.

Mary Malinoff, a graduating senior at Dunwoody High, created a piece she calls Wonder Adventure.

She says the person riding in the hot air balloon represents her riding the ups and downs of high school. While her first commission is exciting, she says her art is about much more.

“Art is my way of being open and expressing myself to other people and communicating,” she said. “I just hope people enjoy it and I’m glad that I get to leave a legacy before I go off to college.”

Malinoff is headed to Kennesaw State University to study digital animation. She hopes one day she’ll have her own animation studio so she can keep telling stories through art.

This is the second time Dunwoody has partnered with the Dunwoody Art Commission to approve designs for local business storefronts.

Seven of last year’s designs were digitized, printed and wrapped onto traffic light boxes across the city. The 2023 designs will also be considered for future wraps as the city expands its Green Light Art project.

The 14 winning artists are:

Laura Pollock

Shrividya Guru

Yonji Yang

Pressley Rogers

Elizabeth Buckareff

Amelia Mutert

Zoe Wesolowski

Sophia Mei

Mary Malinoff

Morgan Barrow

Darcy Gaynor

Rowan Riley

Brooke Guggenheim

Angel Cruz.

You can find the students' art at any of these businesses in Dunwoody Village:

Budi’s Sushi

Enchanted Forest

Big Frog Custom T-Shirts of Dunwoody

Dunwoody Prep

Dunwoody Ace Hardware

Christine Scott

DDS

The Whole Tooth

Alloy Personal Training Dunwoody

Functionize

Village Orthodontics

Royal Spice Indian Restaurant

Music Class

CrossFit Dunwoody

Chupito’s