Senior Spotlight: Students' art featured in Dunwoody businesses

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Nearly 40 Dunwoody High School student artists competed to display their original artwork in local businesses around Dunwoody Village.
Through the Storefront Art exhibit, participating businesses ranked their favorite artwork based on what concept best reflects their small business.
The 14 highest scores won $150, a certificate, and a feature in one of 15 participating businesses in Dunwoody Village.
Mary Malinoff, a graduating senior at Dunwoody High, created a piece she calls Wonder Adventure.
She says the person riding in the hot air balloon represents her riding the ups and downs of high school. While her first commission is exciting, she says her art is about much more.
“Art is my way of being open and expressing myself to other people and communicating,” she said. “I just hope people enjoy it and I’m glad that I get to leave a legacy before I go off to college.”
Malinoff is headed to Kennesaw State University to study digital animation. She hopes one day she’ll have her own animation studio so she can keep telling stories through art.
This is the second time Dunwoody has partnered with the Dunwoody Art Commission to approve designs for local business storefronts.
Seven of last year’s designs were digitized, printed and wrapped onto traffic light boxes across the city. The 2023 designs will also be considered for future wraps as the city expands its Green Light Art project.
The 14 winning artists are:
- Laura Pollock
- Shrividya Guru
- Yonji Yang
- Pressley Rogers
- Elizabeth Buckareff
- Amelia Mutert
- Zoe Wesolowski
- Sophia Mei
- Mary Malinoff
- Morgan Barrow
- Darcy Gaynor
- Rowan Riley
- Brooke Guggenheim
- Angel Cruz.
You can find the students' art at any of these businesses in Dunwoody Village:
- Budi’s Sushi
- Enchanted Forest
- Big Frog Custom T-Shirts of Dunwoody
- Dunwoody Prep
- Dunwoody Ace Hardware
- Christine Scott
- DDS
- The Whole Tooth
- Alloy Personal Training Dunwoody
- Functionize
- Village Orthodontics
- Royal Spice Indian Restaurant
- Music Class
- CrossFit Dunwoody
- Chupito’s
