Einstein's closes its doors after 30 years in Midtown Atlanta

ATLANTA — A popular Midtown Atlanta restaurant is closed its doors Sunday after three decades.

Einstein’s director of sales, Heather Watson, said high-rises will go up in their spot on Juniper and 12th. It’ll look like a rendering published by the Atlanta Business Chronicle.

Since his days in college, Ryan Sellers has been going to the restaurant. So, on its last day open, he walked by one last time.

“It’s historic. I’ve been coming here for over 10 plus years; so, to see it’s leaving to build some high-rises, I’m kind of sad,” he said.

Watson said some employees are moving on in their careers while some are moving to other sister restaurants of Einstein’s.

But the future of Einstein’s is still up in the air.

"It hasn’t been disclosed whether or not there will be a spot in the new development or if we’re going to carry on the Einstein’s brand but there’s definitely a lot of ideas floating around, different conceptualized ideas,” said Watson.

Marcus Merritt said he really hopes Einstein’s will re-open - the same with Joe’s on Juniper next door, which is also closing.

“I love the fact that we have a lot of establishments, especially LGBTQ establishments in the area. So, when I heard it, I was upset,” said Merritt.

But Watson said, for those loyal customers who still want to spend some time at Einstein’s before they’re forever gone, there’s still an opportunity.