Family, community remember the 3 lives lost in deadly Atlanta West End shooting

ATLANTA — A family and a community are remembering the lives lost in Atlanta's West End this weekend.

Saturday afternoon, three gentlemen were shot and killed near Ralph David Abernathy and Evans Street.

Atlanta Police say those involved were Jarvis Scorr, 38, Derrion Johnson, 17, and Jakobi Maddox, 20.

The family joined Young Generation Movement for a community vigil.

Maddox's grandmother was inconsolable when speaking about him.

"I'm going to miss him," She said. "I'm going to miss his smile. He was a good boy. He doesn't deserve this."

Kiwii Ashmeade is Jakobi's aunt.

"Friday night was the last time I heard him say, 'Aunite, I loved you,' as he walked out my door," Ashmeade said. "To get a call, not even 12 hours later saying, 'Come and see about him,' was just devastating. That was my baby."

One of the three dead is considered the suspect. Police haven't confirmed which one, but Ashmeade believes it's Scott.

"The (possible suspect's) family works with my mom and dad," Ashmeade said, "And so, that hurts. It cuts a little deeper."

The surrounding community is recovering. Julious Khalid witnessed the shooting and has been trying to bring positivity to the areas surrounding his business.

"Last week, we saged the community," Khalid said. "We put out prayers and affirmations. And a week later, I hear gunshots fired in front of my building while my family was in there."

Casings are still on the ground in front of YG Urban Cafe.

"I saw the young brother shoot one last shot and take off running," Khalid said. "And when I came around the corner, I saw a young brother on the ground taking his last breath."

Maddox leaves behind a one-year-old son, Matteo.

"What happened yesterday was a tragedy," Ashmeade added. "And our system failed my nephew and his friends."

Khalid said he's further motivated and inspired to do more — to reconnect and stop the violence right outside of his own doors.

"A lot of people talking, but it's not a lot of people helping," Khalid said.

So far, police have not given a motive for the shooting.

Ashmeade said she hopes to connect with the other victim's family.