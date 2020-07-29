Fearless USA teams up to help students in need as they prepare to go back to school during the pandemic

School from home will require basic needs that some may not have, here's a way to help.

Fearless USA, a national nonprofit dedicated to providing equal opportunities to kids in need, through academics, athletics, and entrepreneurship, has partnered with AmeriGroup and Now & Laters Club LLC to support students, teachers, and families impacted by COVID19 pandemic.

While efforts have been made nationally to respond to the pandemic, the need for computers and school supplies has become more substantial as students transition to distance learning with schools closing to stop spread of COVID-19.

Through Fearless USA’s Second Responder program, the supplies provided by this partnership will support more than 200 students at Austell Elementary school in Cobb County, GA. The power of partnership has resulted with 30 students receiving a desktop computer, 100 students will receive a backpack with school supplies, and 50 teachers will receive supply kits that feature backpacks, school supplies, and paper towels. Over a hundred Scholastic books will also be provided to students during the distribution.

Fearless USA, AmeriGroup, and Now & Laters Club are committed to ensuring that every child should have equal opportunity and access to a quality education – despite all circumstances. By providing gently used computers, school supplies, and books to students and teachers amidst the pandemic, they are inspiring students to achieve their full potential through education.

“Our partnership with Fearless Athletics has been transformational for our free teachers and students. Together with Fearless USA and the generosity and vision of AmeriGroup and Now & Laters Club LLC, Austell Elementary will be able to serve more kids and provide a high- quality distanced learning experience for kids, whom otherwise would not be able to afford to do so”. Marvin L. Bynes, Austell Elementary Principal

“Computers and supplies are essential to a teacher’s ability to teach and a student’s ability to learn,” said Dr. Vickie Benson, currently running for Post 1 Manager of Cobb County Public Schools. “We were so fortunate to have Fearless USA, AmeriGroup, and Now & Laters Club in our corner during a spring unlike any our school district had ever seen before. They filled a huge void for our students and teachers, and we can’t thank them enough.”